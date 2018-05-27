Celebrate National Hamburger Day with One of These Local Favorites

National Hamburger Day is coming up on May 28, and nothing says summertime like a big, juicy hamburger. GR|Mag has rounded up a list of 14 delicious burger offerings from local restaurants to help you celebrate this favorite menu item.

From stuffed burgers to classic cheeseburgers to a vegetarian option, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Warning: these burger photos are sure to make your mouth water!

Stella’s Lounge

Known for award-winning half-pound stuffed burgers, Stella’s Lounge is a great place to celebrate National Hamburger Day. Come in and try the famous Stella Blue, which has a 100% Black Angus beef patty stuffed with bleu cheese and bacon as well as lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickle, and an onion ring. It’s also $5 off on May 28!

Butcher’s Union

Stop in to Butcher’s Union and savor the West Village Double Cheeseburger. It’s made up of BU butcher’s beef blend, cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy pickles, creamy aioli, and onion brioche.

HopCat

Head over to Hopcat and try the signature Bar Zee burger – a half-pound of custom blend brisket, sirloin and ground chuck, charbroiled and served on a toasted brioche bun. It’s topped with hickory smoked bacon, jalapeno peppers and bar cheese, along with lettuce, tomato and onion.The perfect pairing with those delicious crack fries!

Z’s Bar & Restaurant

Come enjoy the nice weather on Z’s Bar & Restaurant’s newly opened patio while eating the Z’s Burger. It’s a half-pound Angus burger topped with apple-wood smoked bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, house-made award-winning BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion – all snuggled between a brioche bun from Little Rooster Bread Company.

One Bourbon

Try One Bourbon’s classic Bourbon Burger, which has a house made patty, muenster cheese, bourbon bacon jam, house made pickles, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion on a brioche bun. Yum!

Choo Choo Grill

This quaint family-run joint located on Plainfield Ave. is a great spot to celebrate National Hamburger Day. Come in and enjoy one of several burger varieties, such as the classic Red Caboose – a delicious half-pound deluxe cheeseburger.

Vander Mill

Need something to go with that tasty hard cider? The House Burger will not disappoint. This burger has a prime chuck and brisket blend topped with pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and garlic aioli, served on a potato bun.

Houlihan’s

If you’re in the mood for something with a bit of Western flair, treat yourself to the Kansas City Burger at Houlihan’s. It has brown sugar bacon, BBQ carnitas, onion straws, cheddar, and BBQ sauce, and it sounds delicious!

Grand Rapids Brewing Co.

Come to Grand Rapids Brewing Co. and bite into the Vintage Burger. This burger consists of a half-pound custom blend patty of brisket, sirloin and ground chuck and is topped with aged white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic aioli, served on a Nantucket Baking Company potato roll.

Bobarino’s

A pizzeria may not be your first choice for National Hamburger Day, but its customizable burgers should be. Create a delicious burger like this one which features the lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles as well as mushrooms, smoked cheddar, bacon, avocado, and a fried egg.

Cottage Bar & Restaurant

Known for its 80-year history of Michigan beers and burgers, Cottage Bar & Restaurant is a great choice for National Hamburger Day. Try the Cottage Burger, which was voted “Best Burger in Michigan” by USA Today. It’s served on a dark rye bun with green olives, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss and American cheeses, and their signature hickory mayonnaise.

Brewery Vivant

Want something that goes great with beer? Indulge in Brewery Vivant’s signature burger. Dubbed “The Burger,” it includes a half-pound house-ground blend of heritage Wernette beef, bibb lettuce, tomato, option of white cheddar, gruyere or crumbled bleu, pecan-smoked bacon, and signature bacon-onion marmalade.

One Trick Pony

Come in to One Trick Pony and enjoy the All-American Burger – a burger with a half-pound of ground brisket and chuck steak, mayo, mustard, ketchup, American cheese, and house made bread & butter pickles, all sandwiched between a classic burger bun. It’s a great take on a classic menu item!

Johnny B’z

A post shared by Grand Rapids #1 FoodBlog (@eatgr1) on Feb 17, 2018 at 4:02pm PST

Need a vegetarian option to celebrate National Hamburger Day? Try the Black Bean Burger at Johnny B’z. It’s served with smoked poblano peppers, lettuce, red onion, and mayo, and it sounds delicious!

*Photos courtesy of individual establishments