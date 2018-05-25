Aberdeen Park Reopens Following Makeover

Aberdeen Park is the latest in a series of Grand Rapids parks to reopen following renovations.

The City of Grand Rapids celebrated the reopening of Aberdeen Park this morning, following 10-months of redevelopment work.

The new park amenities include a Michigan-themed splash pad, restroom improvements and accessibility upgrades, new benches, and litter receptacles. Features of the new Michigan-themed splash pad include a cascading Grand River, Petoskey stone, black bear, bald eagle and morel mushroom.

Early access to the new splash pad kicks off at the event. This splash pad will remain open from the event through the end of the season. All other splash pads open June 8.

The park improvements are the result of a dedicated 0.98-mill parks measure approved by Grand Rapids voters in 2013. The seven-year millage provides roughly $4 million annually for repairs, rehabilitation and new improvements to parks, pools and playgrounds.