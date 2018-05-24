F3 Offers Fitness, Fellowship & Faith

The group of guys doing push-ups at your local park might be going for more than just a good sweat. Or at least that’s what F3 is aiming for. Offering free, peer-led workouts for men with a focus on fitness, fellowship and faith, F3 launched a chapter in Grand Rapids at the start of May, with a workout in John Ball Park.

With chapters in Kalamazoo and Portage as well in 23 states, F3 logs an estimated 1,300 workouts a week. Paul Knust, who runs the Grand Rapids chapter, discovered F3 when he lived in Charlotte, North Carolina. At first, he was drawn to the free workouts that helped him get to know new people.

But he started to realize that the group’s purpose ran deeper. With workouts led by members of the group, Knust recalls one member who felt called to take the workouts to a local homeless shelter, to share their energy with the people living there. He also points to a member who recently led a workout and shared with the group his new commitment to quit drinking.

“In F3, faith asks the larger question: what’s my purpose?” Knust says. “We help each other find out our mission.”

Knust is quick to point out that F3 is nondenominational and includes men of all faiths and walks of life. “We recognize that whether orthodox or not, we all believe in something,” he says.

While F3 is just for men, Knust said there is a sister organization, Females in Action, and he’s happy to provide guidance on how interested women could bring it to Grand Rapids.

*Photos courtesy of F3