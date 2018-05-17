GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

There’s so much going on this weekend in Grand Rapids it was hard to choose our favorites. But we’ve done our best to narrow it down. From the Royal Wedding Watch Party at 20 Monroe Live and Opera Grand Rapids’ 50th anniversary gala to the annual food truck fest at Heartside Park, a disc golf tournament downtown, and Tour de Quarter Creston, we promise to keep you busy. You can also start your weekend early with local writer Austin Channing Brown’s book launch party and GRAM’s free admission day.

Royal Watch Wedding Party @ 20 Monroe Live

(Saturday)

Watch Meghan Markle & Prince Harry get hitched while having some tea (or a mimosa) and breakfast. The couple is set to tie the knot on Saturday at Windsor Castle in England and 20 Monroe Live will screen the wedding. Fancy hats are encouraged.

Doors open at 6 a.m., with the wedding slated to start at 7 a.m. Tickets are $40 and include breakfast and a mimosa. All ages are welcome.

Roll’N Out Food Truck Fest

(Sunday)

Break out your comfiest pants on Sunday and head to Ionia Avenue and Heartside Park for the second annual Roll’N Out Food Truck Fest, where you can sample delicious offerings from 30 area food trucks.

The Downtown Market will host a Beer Garden in its parking lot featuring a variety of “Best of the Market” drafts and outdoor seating from noon to 6 p.m. Local Bands, Trilogy and Delilah DeWylde, are scheduled to perform and PJ DA DJ will provide musical support for the bands between sets.

This event takes place from noon to 6 p.m.

Opera Grand Rapids’ 50th Anniversary Gala

(Friday)

Opera Grand Rapids celebrates the conclusion of its 50th season on Friday with “Night Beneath the Stars,” a gala fundraiser.

The evening features live performances from Billboard chart-topping crooner, Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., and a headliner performance from operatic-crossover trio, Forte Tenors. Forte comprises tenors Josh Page, Hana Ryu, and University of Michigan School of Music graduate Sean Panikkar. The group has performed at prestigious venues, such as Carnegie Hall and the White House, and has been the featured guest at numerous charity galas. Their eponymous debut album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Classical Albums chart.

Held at Van Andel Institute, this event starts at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in black tie attire. Tickets are $250 each. The ticket price covers admission and valet parking, food, champagne, wine, beer and cocktails, and the evening’s entertainment. Tickets support Opera Grand Rapids programming, education and outreach programs, and community events.

Tour De Quarter Creston

(Saturday)

The second annual Tour De Quarter will be held May 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Tour De Quarter is a family-friendly bike event to showcase the changing landscape of the North Quarter, otherwise known as the Creston neighborhood.

Event highlights include: bike safety checks, helmet giveaway, neighborhood group bike ride, business scavenger hunt, The Rapid and GRPD bike police, local business and nonprofit booths, and food from local restaurants.

Urban Disco Golf Tournament

(Saturday)

Downtown Grand Rapids streets, parks, alleys and rooftops will be transformed into a 2.5-mile disc golf fairway on Saturday for the second annual Urban Disco tournament.

The course runs throughout Grand Rapids’ Heartside and Arena Neighborhoods and will feature 18 holes, each with varying levels of difficulty.

Public relations firm Lambert Edwards is teaming up with Heart of West Michigan United Way for this event and all proceeds will go towards community initiatives that reduce poverty in West Michigan.

Warm up begins at 8 a.m., followed by shotgun starts at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registration is $250 per five-person team. Spectators are welcome and there will be a putting green available for anyone to enjoy.

Austin Channing Brown book launch Party

(Thursday)

Books & Mortar hosts a book launch party on Thursday evening for local writer Austin Channing Brown.

Her newest book, “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whites,” takes a look at Channing Brown’s experience growing up Black, Christian and female in middle-class white America.

The evening will include a reading and Q&A session with Channing Brown. Her book will also be available for purchase. This event takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Channing Brown’s work has appeared in Christianity Today, Relevant, Sojourners, and The Christian Century.

free day @ GRAM

(Friday)

Admission to the Grand Rapids Art Museum is free this Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., so take advantage. Visitors can enjoy the permanent collection and current exhibition, “Tony Mendoza: Cats and Dogs.” GRAM is also offering a discount on annual memberships.