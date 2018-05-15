Vote For Your Favorite Michigan Beach

We all know Michigan has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, but USA Today wants to know which Michigan beach is the best of the best.

The publication is running a readers’ poll this month where readers can vote for their favorite out of 20 Michigan beaches. See all nominees at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-michigan-beach/.

Vote once per day until voting ends on Monday, May 28 at noon. The 10 winning beaches, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, June 1.

See which beach is in the lead currently at Michigan Leaderboard, https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-michigan-beach/leaderboard/

West Michigan Beaches on the List:

Grand Haven State Park – Grand Haven

Oval Beach – Saugatuck

Pere Marquette Park – Muskegon

PJ Hoffmaster State Park – Muskegon

Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Saugatuck

*Photo by Marci Cisneros, Grand Haven beach.