GR Burrito Among “Best in U.S.”

A Grand Rapids burrito is in the national spotlight once again. The Beltline Bar’s famous wet burrito landed on Food & Wine magazine’s list of “Best Burritos in the U.S.” last week.

The burrito was among 17 burritos ranked on the list. It also received Food & Wine’s best in state ranking earlier this year.

The Beltline Bar’s claim to fame is the creation of the wet burrito, so it’s no surprise it continues to receive accolades. The burrito was featured earlier this year on the Travel channel’s “Man v. Food” program.

If you haven’t tried it yet, Beltline Bar’s wet burrito is stuffed with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce and tomato, and it’s smothered with melted Colby cheese and red enchilada sauce.

The Beltline Bar said over five million wet burritos have been sold since its creation.

