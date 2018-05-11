Gravel Bottom Opens New Brewery Location

Matt Michiels is happy Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery has a new location, but it won’t change the business.

Gravel Bottom, which Michiels started in 2013, opens today in its new taproom, 452 Ada Dr. SE, as part of the Ada Village redevelopment.

“When I first started Gravel Bottom, this was a business plan of lifestyle,” Michiels said. “I wanted to be part of a small community. We were able to come into Ada and really make a positive impact in this community before this development happened.”

The new space will have a whole slew of new features, but the general feel of a community-gathering place is not something he wanted to lose, despite its larger and newer feel.

Along with a fresh new feel, the new taproom has plenty of natural lighting, and a rustic feel induced by wood pallets on the ceiling and reclaimed wood tables and walls decorations. The new taproom has 75 seats indoors and a patio space with room for up to 50.

“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into making this feel similar to what the other Gravel Bottom was: welcoming and comfortable,” he said. “It’s very important for us to be a part of this community. This is where we started. And it’s exciting to have this chance for renewal.”

Gravel Bottom received an upgrade in brewing equipment, as well as an increase in capacity along with more tap handles. The new capacity will allow for a consistent supply of beers like the brewery’s Lil’ Buster Oatmeal Stout and Skulldugery IPA.

The old location had a homebrew supply store, which the old taproom had attached to it. The new space will, however, include a kitchen, helmed by Eric Benedict. The menu will feature locally sourced, seasonally influenced dishes, including small plates designed to pair with Gravel Bottom beers.

The brewery is also acquiring a vintner’s license, meaning customers can look forward to wines, meads, and ciders both made by Gravel Bottom and wholesaled in.

The brewery will open at 3 p.m. today and have a four-tier Grand Opening Tap List, which includes:

Tier 1

Country Girl – Blonde Ale w/ Ada Honey & Oats

Nooky – Pale Ale

Lil’ Buster – (Nitro) Oatmeal Stout

Tier 2

Bucketfoot – Black IPA

Dry Hopped Bucketfoot – Black IPA

Hot Rocks – Scotch Ale

Sugarman – Maple Sap Brown

Skullduggery IPA

Tiger’s Red Ale

Sanguinity – Blood Orange Wheat

Peanut Gallery – Non-Allergenic Peanut Porter

Tier 3

Gentlemen Broncos – New England IPA

Blissterfoot – Chili Pepper Black IPA

B.I.L. – SMASH Barleywine

Gin Bloom – Gray Sides Gin Barrel Aged Botanical Pale Ale

Great John – Double Red IPA

Tier 4

2018 Hopsolution – Double Black IPA

Bourbon Barrel Aged Kevin the Bold – Imperial Stout

Bourbon Barrel Aged Hot Rocks – Scotch Ale

Rye Barrel Aged Hopsolution – Double Black IPA