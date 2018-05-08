Tuesday Evening Music Club Returns

Local and regional talent will shine on the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park stage this summer with the return of Tuesday Evening Music Club.

The nine-show lineup includes artists in genres ranging from jazz to indie, rock to folk and more. All shows are free to attend for members and included with the price of admission for nonmembers.

The Lineup:

Hannah Rose and the GravesTones and Rachel Curtis, July 3 at 7 p.m.

The Kathy Lamar and Robin Connell Band and Soul Syndicate, July 10 at 7 p.m.

The Eric Engblade Quartet and Wire in the Wood, July 17 at 7 p.m.

Valley Girl and The Hacky Turtles, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Lipstick Jodi and Hollywood Makeout, July 31 at 7 p.m.

Nessa and The Moxie Strings, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.

Franklin Park and Six Pak, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Watching for Foxes and Desmond Jones, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

Ralston & Friends, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.