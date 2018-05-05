En Vogue to Play Grand Rapids Pride Festival

Grand Rapids Pride Center announced that En Vogue will make a visit to Grand Rapids in June for the Grand Rapids Pride Festival.

En Vogue will co-headline the festival alongside previously announced performers Betty Who and David Hernandez.

En Vogue is one of the top five highest selling American female music groups in history, having sold over 20 million albums to date. The group is best known for their hit singles Hold On, Free Your Mind, Never Gonna Get it, Giving Him Something He Can Feel, Don’t Let Go and Whatta Man (feat. Salt N Pepa).

En Vogue current members include: Cindy Herron-Braggs, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennet.

The 30th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival takes place on Saturday, June 16 from noon to 10 p.m. at Calder Plaza. Tickets are $8 for General Admission and $50 for VIP.

*Photo courtesy of En Vogue