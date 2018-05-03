Wild Bear Has West Side Adventure

Likely having heard about the great food on the West Side a black bear decided to check out that corner of the city this morning.

News outlets have reported the bear was first spotted around 9:30 a.m. touring the area. He has since found himself a nice napping spot in a tree near Deloney and Dayton Streets.

The Grand Rapids Police Department noted via Twitter post the medium-sized wild bear will soon be in the hands of the Department of Natural Resources who is on the scene.