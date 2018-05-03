Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Grand Rapids

Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration of the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire in 1862 and a general celebration of Mexican-American culture, takes place on Saturday, May 5, and several area restaurants and one entertainment venue are participating in events to help you celebrate.

You can also pay homage to Mexican culture by visiting one of the city’s many Mexican restaurants and enjoy authentic fare. Here’s a few we recommend: El Granjero, La Hausteca, La Laguna, Maggie’s Kitchen, Tacos El Caporal, and Taqueria San Jose.

Cinco de Mayo Street Party

Head to Wealthy Street to celebrate with the second annual Cinco de Mayo Street Party hosted by Donkey Taqueria. You’ll find live music, food truck fare, street food, margaritas and beer. Participating restaurants include Donkey Taqueria, The Winchester, Jonny B’z, Elk Brewing. Chocolate maker Mokaya is also participating.

There will also be live entertainment including music by Cabildo, Subele, Sonorama and DJ Christian Verwys.

Tickets are $15 and you must be 21+ to enter. The street party goes from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta @ Lindo Mexico

Take a short drive out of the city to neighboring community of Wyoming and celebrate the day with authentic Mexican food at Lindo Mexico, 1742 28th St SW. The restaurant will be celebrating with a special fiesta on May 4 and 5.

Fiesta En El Patio @ Tacos El Cunado Bridge St.

Tacos El Cunado, at 1024 Bridge St., will celebrate Friday and Saturday with music, beer and food. All the fun will take place on the restaurant’s backyard patio – perfect for enjoying the sunshine, too.

Cinco de Mayo @ The Orbit Room

The Orbit Room is also celebrating Cinco de Mayo with music by Latinos Klan, Grupo Yatekos, Desafio Norteño, Los Tercos De La Sierra, and free tacos.

Entry is $10, but women can get in for free until 10 p.m.

*Main photo courtesy of Lindo Mexico