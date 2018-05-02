“May the Fourth Be With You” with these Star Wars Themed Events

Celebrate all things Star Wars on May 4 with these fun events taking place around Grand Rapids.

Star Wars Yoga @ Seva Yoga

Get ready to feel strong like a warrior while remaining calm like a yogi – or like Yoda, perhaps. Seva Yoga is offering a Star Wars-themed yoga class on May 4.

The class takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and costumes are encouraged. This event is complimentary for members. Regular class pricing applies for visitors.

May the Shorts Be With You @ Hopcat

Short’s Brewing Company is bringing an Imperial Army of drafts to Hopcat on May 4 to help celebrate the iconic Star Wars pun day.

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Hopcat will be serving selections like The Empire Hops Back – India Pale Lager, Lucas Licious (Huma Lupa Licious), and Pew Pew (Space Rock), among others.

Star Wars Boxing Class @ TITLE Boxing Club

May the force be with you as you channel all that pent-up energy and aggression into this boxing workout. TITLE Boxing Club in Kentwood is hosting a 45-minute boxing class on May 4 at 5:30 p.m. featuring trainers clad in Star Wars gear.

This event is free for members and non-members and will include food, prizes, and music from DJ Jay Vee. Non-members should sign up ahead of time to reserve a Heavy Bag.

May the Fourth Party @ Harmony Brewing Company

Join fellow Star Wars enthusiasts at Harmony Brewing Company on May 4 for its second annual May the Fourth Star Wars Theme Party, happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Come in your best Star Wars ensemble and enjoy pizza and beer, as well as Star Wars-themed drink specials and music.

Star Wars Day @ Baker Book House

No need to travel to a galaxy far, far away to celebrate May the Fourth – just head on over to Baker Book House on May 4 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. for a day of Star Wars fun.

In addition to discounts on books, Baker Book House will be serving coffee specials throughout the day like Chai 3PO and Café au Leia, as well as an attack of the scones. “A New Hope” will also be shown at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.