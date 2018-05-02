5 Events You Don’t Want to Miss this Month

Summer is on the horizon and warmer days are finally here. Get outside and enjoy Grand Rapids with these five fun activities.

Enjoy fresh produce and fun activities

The Fulton Street Farmers’ Market is ready to kick off its 96th market season with its opening day on Saturday, May 5. In honor of the kickoff of the 2018 Main Market season, this event will feature a variety of vendors selling Michigan-grown produce, food trucks, activities, educational opportunities and more. The Fulton Street Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Listen to film scores brought to life at the symphony

Back by popular demand, the Grand Rapids Symphony is performing Star Wars and More: The Music of John Williams, as part of the Pops Concert Series. Bob Bernhardt, principal pops conductor, will lead this concert, featuring the best of John Williams’ film scores, including “Jurassic Park,” “Indiana Jones,” “Star Wars” and more. Performances are being held May 11-13 at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets start at $18 ($5 for students).

Participate in the Fifth Third River Bank Run

The Fifth Third River Bank Run is happening soon, so lace up your running shoes and get ready to run. With 5K, 10K, and 25K runs, a community walk, and wheelchair racing, there’s an event for everyone. Be sure to celebrate your accomplishment at the Finish Fest, too. The run takes place on May 12 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Check in at DeVos Place, registration fees vary (you must register ahead of time).

Indulge in cider during Cider Week

Get ready for a week of delicious cider specials in honor of Cider Week GR. From Vander Mill to Stella’s Lounge to Hopcat to Robinette’s, dozens of local businesses are participating in the festivities. This event will culminate with a cider festival at downtown’s Gillett Bridge. Cider Week takes place May 13-19 at various locations.

Tour beautiful historic homes

Celebrate Heritage Hills Association’s 50th anniversary with its annual Weekend Tour of Homes. The neighborhood will open the doors of seven restored private houses and three historic public buildings. Get a glimpse inside stunning turn of the center homes owned by early Grand Rapids business and political leaders. The tours are available May 19-20 in the Heritage Hill Historic District. Tickets range from $18-$25.