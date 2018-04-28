The Paper Studio Branches Out with New Store in Downtown Market

The owner of Grand Rapids retail store The Paper Studio is embarking on a second endeavor. Abby Fowler, The Paper Studio owner, opens Pulp & Stem on Tuesday, May 1 in the Downtown Market.

The new venture will focus on cards and stationery, floral arrangements, kitchen items, garden items, potted plants, barware and more.

Fowler first opened 6.25 Paper Studio inside MoDiv in 2011 and expanded to her own space on Monroe Center in 2013. She recently rebranded the shop to The Paper Studio.

Fowler creates a portion of her cards and stationery in-house and works with a community of 10-12 local stationery companies to source most of the rest. She’ll also bring her custom stationery and invitation capabilities to Pulp & Stem, for customers planning weddings and other celebrations.

Other products expected in the shop include vases, small home décor items, candles and a bevy of small, unique gifts. The shop will also carry gift bags and simple gift wrapping options to make any of their items into a ready-to-give present.

Fowler is working with Forrester Farm in Ada, owned by Ann Forrester, for the floral component of the shop. Flowers and plants will be grown at Forrester Farms during the local growing season and will be a combination of fresh-cut stems, dried flowers and potted herbs, plants and succulents.

Fowler said opening another location has “always been a goal” and that the Downtown Market space was the “perfect size” for the new shop.