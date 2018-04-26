5 Grand Rapids Restaurants Open Late to Satisfy Your Nighttime Cravings

In the April print issue of Grand Rapids Magazine, we ran a piece on places to satisfy your late-night munchies, like Lucky Luciano’s Pizza, Menna’s Joint and Yesterdog.

But with so many late-night options in town, we couldn’t include them all in the piece. Instead, we’ve added a few more of our favorites below for the next time you’re cruising for food after 10 p.m.

Z’s Bar and Restaurant

Z’s has been catering to night owls since 1982. During late-night happy hour from 10 p.m. to close (2 p.m.) on Sun-Thurs, snag $3.5 well drinks, $1 off drafts and select calls. Pair your cheap drink with their tasty pastrami Reuben, topped with apple sauerkraut and melted cheese.

Jonny B’z

If you’re on the hunt for late-night BBQ, look no further than Jonny B’z. They serve up loaded pulled pork fries, beef brisket, hot dogs and other carnivorous delights until 11:30 p.m. Their chili cheese fries are perfect for staving off a hangover: steaming hot French fries are topped with Jonny B’z all-beef chili, onion, cheddar cheese and sour cream. If you’re a vegetarian, Jonny B’z will let you sub in BBQ jackfruit for meat – just ask.

Vito’s Pizza

What goes better with midnight than Pizza? Vito’s pizza is open Sun-Thurs until 3 a.m., and Fri-Sat until 4 a.m. Their delivery trucks run until 3 a.m. and are popular among third-shifters. They have all your favorite pies (like meat lovers and BBQ chicken) along with a few unique options (like taco pie and buffalo chicken). You may not know that they also serve up dinner entrees, like lasagna, fish and chips and chicken parmesan.

One Bourbon

One Bourbon serves up fancy bar food from 10 p.m. to midnight. Instead of wings and fries, try their deviled eggs or garlic, beet hummus plate on for size. If you’re looking for an irresistible snack, their bourbon salted caramel corn with candied bacon bits hits all the right notes. The food pairs great with their late-night handmade shooters, like the Kentucky Green Tea Shot, made with Bookers Bourbon, Mathilde Peche, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup.

Stella’s Lounge

Stella’s kitchen closes at 1 a.m., so if you sneak in before then, you can guiltlessly indulge in their incredible burgers. We’re partial to the Mr. Fables olive burger – but really, everything on the menu is darn tasty. If you want to spice up your night, try the chorizo burrito, which is made with chorizo, lettuce, tomato, onion, black-bean-rice-sweet-potato mix and ranch dressing in a sundried tomato and basil wrap.

