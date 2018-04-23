six.one.six transforms into French bistro

Get ready to savor the splendor of French cuisine right here in Grand Rapids. JW Marriott’s restaurant, six.one.six, is transforming into a French bistro with new menu offerings of curated French cuisine.

Under the direction of newly appointed chef Alessandro Guerrazzi, the redesigned menu will feature dishes that combine traditional French flavors with contemporary, local favorites. Other new touches include an expansive French wine list and fresh baguettes baked daily.

Guerrazzi is a native of Italy and classically trained in French cuisine. Before coming on as chef de cuisine at six.one.six in January, he served as executive chef at Noto’s Old World Italian Dining here in Grand Rapids. His previous culinary ventures include various chef positions in Italy, Southern California and North Carolina.

Guerrazzi is hopeful about being in Grand Rapids and developing the new concept at six.one.six.

“Moving to Grand Rapids has been a great experience,” Guerrazzi said. “The culinary market is growing here, and it’s a great place to be. I have a great team and support, and I’m looking forward to the future and growing with the company.”

Guerrazzi’s new menu contains classic French offerings for every meal. Breakfast staples include pastries, charcuterie, and cheeseboards. Lunch and dinner options include coq au vin, saumon aux lentilles, filet mignon au poivre, tarte flambée, onion soup gratinée, escargots, salade Lyonnaise, and more. For dessert, delicacies such as apple tarte tatin, pear clafoutis, and chevre cheesecake are available.

Prices range from $8 (soupe du jour) to $45 (New York strip with haricots verts and truffle frites).

Feeling “excited to develop more new things,” Guerrazzi and his team are working on other elements to introduce and incorporate as the new concept takes off. Although he recognizes that there are challenges with this new venture, Guerrazzi is committed to working hard and celebrating teamwork.

“Preparation and execution are not always easy, but I’m always excited to see the results,” Guerrazzi said. “I’m the kind of chef that works hard in the kitchen, and I’m very detail-oriented. Nurturing and supporting my team is important to me.”

Guerrazzi hopes that guests at six.one.six will have a dining experience that not only features delicious food and great service but a warm and comfortable atmosphere as well. He is always willing to step away from the kitchen to talk to guests, and he enjoys having families come in and seeing kids experience foods that might be new to them.

In light of six.one.six’s new evolution, Guerrazzi believes that the restaurant has the potential to stand out in the local restaurant scene.

“I think we’re going to make the difference here and make six.one.six a real standing point in Grand Rapids,” Guerrazzi said.

Favorite dishes that were previously available such as the signature flatbreads, tuna roll, and the six.one.six burger have been rotated to JW Marriott’s Mixology Lounge and the jdek but can be served at six.one.six upon request. The weekend brunch menu will remain the same.

In addition to the new concept and menu offerings, six.one.six is set to have a complete interior redesign before the end of 2020.

To find out more about six.one.six and its leap into French cuisine (and see some photos of mouth-watering eats) visit the restaurant’s website. Bon appétit!