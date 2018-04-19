Sparrows Bridge Street Location Closes

The Sparrows Bridge Street location has closed, according to a message posted on the coffee shop’s Instagram page this week.

In response to the question “What’s going on with the bridge street location?” The Sparrows Coffee Tea & Newsstand responded “Unfortunately our Bridge St. location is closed. Hoping for a subleaser in the front so it can still be a cafe! We’ll post when we know more. Sorry for the inconvenience!”

The Bridge Street location, 42 Bridge St. NW, opened in October and was the coffee shop’s second location. The Wealthy Street location remains open.