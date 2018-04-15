Outdoor Summer Concert Series Announces Lineup

The historic Lowell Showboat will be rocking this summer with the Sizzlin’ Summer Concert series.

This outdoor concert series runs from June 14 to Aug. 23 on Thursdays. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. along the Flat River, 113 Riverwalk Plaza, in downtown Lowell.

Food and spirits are available, admission to the concerts and parking are free. Bleacher seating is available or attendees can bring their own folding chair. The concert venue is wheelchair accessible.

Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Lineup

June 14 – Serita’s Black Rose

June 21 – The Mainstays

June 28 – The Bootstrap Boys

July 5 – Big Band Nouveau

July 12 – The Soul Syndicate

July 19 – Jake Kershaw

July 26 – Stolen Horses

Aug. 2 – The Thirsty Perch Blues Band

Aug. 16 – Luke Winslow-King

Aug. 23 – May Erlewine and The Motivations