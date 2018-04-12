Meijer Gardens Announces Summer Concert Series Lineup

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is bringing 31 concerts to Grand Rapids this summer as part of its Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens series.

The season runs from May 30, with the first performance by Tedeschi Trucks Band, and concludes on Sept. 3, with +Live+.

Presale for Meijer Gardens Members

Tickets for members go on sale at 9 a.m. on April 28. The presale goes until midnight on May 11, with members receiving a $5 discount per ticket. There is a limit of eight tickets per show, per transaction.

Members can order tickets online, StarTickets.com (handling fee of $8 per order, by phone at 1-800-585-3737 (handling fee of $8 per order), or in person at the Meijer Gardens admission desk during normal business hours (no handling fees).

On April 28, Meijer Gardens’ Huizenga Grand Room will open at 7 a.m. for members who would like to begin lining up to buy tickets at 9 a.m. Visitors can eat breakfast in the Balk Café or purchase coffee and a quick bite to eat while waiting in line. The DeVos Keeler Gift Shop will open at 9 a.m., selling Meijer Gardens branded low-rise concert chairs.

To join or renew a membership before April 28, call the membership department at 616-977-7689.

General Public Ticket Sale

Non-members will be able to start purchasing tickets at 9 a.m. on May 12.

There is a limit of eight tickets per show, per transaction. Tickets can be purchased online (handling fee of $3.50 per order and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket), by phone at 1-800-585-3737 (handling fee of $3.50 per order and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket), or in person at the Meijer Gardens admission desk during normal business hours (no handling or convenience fees). Members save $2 per ticket purchased during the public sale.

2018 Summer Concert Series Lineup:

Tedeschi Trucks Band, May 30 at 6:30 p.m., $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Gladys Knight, June 3 at 7 p.m., $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public

The Decemberists, June 4 at 7 p.m., $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public

Jackson Browne, June 6 at 7 p.m., $72 presale | $75 member | $77 public

The B-52s, June 8 at 7 p.m., $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public

Fitz and the Tantrums, June 10 at 7 p.m., $47 presale | $50 member | $52 public

Brandi Carlile, June 13 at 6:30 p.m., $56 presale | $59 member | $61 public

Alison Krauss, June 17 at 7 p.m., $84 presale | $87 member | $89 public

Seal, June 20 at 7 p.m., $91 presale | $94 member | $96 public

Old Crow Medicine Show, June 25 at 7 p.m., $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

Herbie Hancock, June 27 at 7 p.m., $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public

Blondie, June 29 at 7 p.m., $82 presale | $85 member | $87 public

Huey Lewis and the News, July 8 at 7 p.m., $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public

Patti LaBelle, July 13 at 7 p.m., $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

The Temptations & The Four Tops, July 15 at 6:30 p.m., $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public

Joe Jackson, July 20 at 7 p.m., $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

Dispatch with special guests Nahko and Medicine for the People, July 23 at 5:45 p.m., $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

Jason Mraz with special guest Brett Dennen, July 25 at 6:30 p.m., $83 presale | $86 member | $88 public

The Beach Boys, July 26 at 7 p.m., $64 presale | $67 member | $69 public

Air Supply, July 29 at 7 p.m., $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

Styx, August 1 at 7 p.m., $72 presale | $75 member | $77 public

Vince Gill, August 6 at 7 p.m., $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band, August 12 at 7 p.m., $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public

Toad the Wet Sprocket & The Verve Pipe, August 19 at 6:30 p.m., $44 presale | $47 member | $49 public

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band and special guests, August 22 at 6 p.m., $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Alabama, August 23 at 7 p.m., $150 presale | $153 member | $155 public – Special fundraising show to benefit the Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love capital campaign.

TOTO – 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour, August 24 at 7 p.m., $53 presale | $56 member | $58 public

O.A.R. with special guest Matt Nathanson, August 26 at 6:30 p.m., $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, August 27 at 7 p.m., $63 presale | $66 member | $68 public

Lake Street Dive, August 30 at 7 p.m., $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

+LIVE+, September 3 at 7 p.m., $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public

Gate times vary. Show start times are listed. Times subject to change.

*Photo by Tony Norkus