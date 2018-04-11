Dr. Drew Lanham Shares His Experience as a “Rare Bird”

Ornithologist, conservationist and distinguished professor at Clemson University, Dr. J. Drew Lanham’s passion for the natural world began as a boy growing up in Edgefield County, South Carolina.

In his latest book, “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature,” he recounts his experiences and what it means to be “the rare bird, the oddity—to find joy and freedom in the same land his ancestors were tied to by forced labor, and then to be a black man in a profoundly white profession.”

“Birds and people need the same air, same water, same soil,” Lanham said. “When we agree on that fact, then conservation becomes the inclusive and intensely caring, loving, selfless thing that it is meant to be.”

Lanham is a widely published scientist, author and poet with work appearing in numerous academic and literary journals. He is also a member of the National Audubon Society and Audubon South Carolina boards, along with several other environmental organizations. His research at Clemson University focuses on songbird ecology.

Lanham will visit Aquinas College’s Performing Arts Center, at 1703 Robinson Road S.E., on April 12 from 4 p.m to 5:30 p.m. to deliver the keynote address for the 22nd annual Wege Speaker Series. He will also sign books following the address.

This event is free and open to the public, but reserved seating is required.

*Photo courtesy of Aquinas College