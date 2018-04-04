Winery Announces Tasting Room North of GR

A Michigan winery announced plans to open a tasting room north of Grand Rapids later this year.

St. Julian Winery plans to open the tasting room at 4425 14 Mile Road NE, north of Rockford and east of US-131. The tasting room will share space with new Pizzeria by Flo’s.

This is one of two tasting rooms St. Julian’s plans to open this year. The other is slated to open in May near the Oakland Mall in Troy. Both tasting rooms will offer the full St. Julian portfolio of wine, cider and spirits.

Nancie Oxley, St. Julian Winery vice president and winemaker, said the new tasting rooms come as the winery plans to increase its overall wine and spirits production.

St. Julian Winery is located in downtown Paw Paw. The business operates tasting rooms in Dundee, Frankenmuth and Union Pier.

*Photo courtesy of St. Julian Winery