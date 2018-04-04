Second Garage Bar & Grill Location Opens

The doors are open and the grill is fired up at Garage Bar & Grill’s new Godwin Height’s location.

The Grand Rapids establishment, along with Third Coast Development, announced last month that it was renovating the recently purchased Drake’s Pub, 3766 Division Ave., into a second location.

Kevin Farhat, Garage Bar & Grill owner, said the interior of the space was being renovated to resemble the North Monroe location and a new kitchen was being constructed to accommodate its menu.

Garage Bar & Grill offers a menu of burgers and sandwiches, including its signature Garage Burger; the Roadhog, a hickory pulled pork sandwich; and the You Dirty Bastard Brat – a brat infused with Founder’s Dirty Bastard.

Its appetizer menu includes items like Drunken Mac, macaroni and cheese with candied ham and vodka cream sauce, and Nitro Nachos, a plate of tortilla chips covered in chili sauce and cheese sauce and topped with tomatoes, jalapenos, lettuce and onion.

“We are excited to bring the popular Garage Bar & Grill concept to Godwin Heights,” Farhat said.

He said the Garage Bar & Grill concept is a particularly good fit for Godwin Heights, which has a history of automotive manufacturing.

Garage Bar & Grill executive chef Shaen Abbott joins Farhat as an operating partner at the Division Avenue location.