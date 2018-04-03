8 Hotels to Book for Your Next Grand Rapids Staycation

A unique way to spend your vacation (or a weekend) is as a tourist in your own town. Treat it like a real vacation: unplug from email and try visiting places you’ve never been. And, for the ultimate vacation, check-in to a hotel in town. Plus, you’ll be able to try out a cozy spot to put up the in-laws when they come to town.

JW Marriott

Hands down, the JW Marriott is one of our favorite hotels in town. From its unique, signature scent to the foyer mood lighting to the 23 floors of mod-chic rooms, it’s the true definition of ‘treat-yo-self.’

Each room offers panoramic views of the city, an oversized bathtub and in-room, Bluetooth-enabled sound system. We recommend splurging for a room on the Concierge floor, which includes free food and cocktails, because why not?!

Don’t forget to check their site for special packages, like the Gourmet Getaway package (includes a $50 gift card to Downtown Market GR, breakfast and an in-room charcuterie platter), or the Love Package (includes a complimentary bottle of prosecco, chocolate covered strawberries and gourmet cheese and cracker display).

CityFlatsHotel

This boutique Michigan hotel chain prides itself on its eco-friendly, modern accommodations. The rooms feature Michigan-made mattresses and hypoallergenic bamboo linens with cork flooring (instead of carpets). If you’re hungry, hang out in the street-level CitySēn Lounge with its local, seasonal menu and tasty cocktails. While some of the rooms don’t have street-view windows, they feature natural light ‘wells’ which still allow for natural sunlight to filter in.

Homewood Suites Downtown

If you’re planning a long-term stay, there’s no better place than Homewood Suites Downtown. It’s located in the heart of downtown in the handsomely refurbished Waters Building. The suites are spacious with beautiful city views and feature full kitchens. The hotel features the only rooftop bar in town, Waters View.

Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

An icon of the Grand Rapids skyline, the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel was first known as the Pantlind Hotel, which opened in 1913. It was later refurbished and reopened under its current name in 1981 with the addition of the 29-story glass tower. Downstairs, dine at upscale chains like The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck or Latin-inspired Cygnus27 with skyline views. Enjoy extravagant, classic luxury rooms in the Pantlind wing or modern luxury in the Tower.

The Leonard at Logan House

Rather than staying in your usual chain hotel, try a bed and breakfast. Before Airbnb, bed and breakfasts were cozy, hospitable lodgings for a more local experience. The Leonard at Logan House is a beautiful English mansion nestled in Heritage Hill with eight rooms. Breakfast is included, as is Wi-Fi and laundry.

The Lafayette House

The Lafayette House is a bed and breakfast, located downtown, with four rooms. Snooze away in a comfy king bed and wake up to home cooked breakfast, and then hit the streets to explore Grand Rapids. Some of the rooms include different amenities, like an antique shower and tub or a full-body shower, and all are decorated with art from local artists.

Hampton Inn Downtown

In the unfortunate event that you’re visiting someone at one of Grand Rapids’ downtown hospitals, the Hampton Inn Downtown is a walkable option on the Medical Mile. This new hotel features free Wi-Fi and free breakfast, but when you’re steps away from the Omelette Shop, resist the free continental breakfast and indulge next door.

Drury Inn & Suites

A Missouri-based hotel chain, Drury Hotels opened its third property in Michigan (and first in GR) last summer. It’s been awarded the “Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains,” 10 years in a row, and its known for its 5:30 Kickback reception, which features beer, wine and revolving appetizers (like salads, soups and pasta). This hotel is only minutes away from the airport, making it a great spot to catch a few Zzz’s before an early morning flight.