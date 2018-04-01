Former American Idol Contestant to Headline Pride

Grand Rapids Pride Center announced the second of three headliners who will be performing at Grand Rapids Pride in June.

David Hernandez, an American Idol season 7 finalist, will take the stage at Calder Plaza on June 16.

Hernandez recently released a new single, “Coat of Armor,” and is known for his “powerful voice and affable personality.”

He has appeared on The Ellen Show, The Today Show, MTV’s TRL, EXTRA, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Teen Choice Awards, and more.

Hernandez joins Australian singer Betty Who, who was previously announced as one of the festival’s three headliners.

The festival, which has a “30 & fabulous” theme, in honor of the 30th year, will feature live musical performances, a street fair with local vendors, family-friendly activities, delicious food, beer tents, and a drag show.

The Grand Rapids Prize Festival takes place at Calder Plaza, at 300 Monroe Ave. NW, on Saturday, June 16 from noon to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.grpride.org/festival. Tickets can also be purchased day-of at the event. General admission tickets are $8 and $50 for VIP tickets. All proceeds from the event will support the Grand Rapids Pride Center.