GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

With so many fun activities to choose from this weekend, we don’t know if you’ll find much time to sleep. From egg hunts to art shows to downward dog, you’ll surely find an activity that’s up your alley. And for those of you nostalgic for the ’80s, you can dance to your favorites at multiple venues this weekend.

Barre & Bites @ Little Lucy’s Café

(Thursday)

Beer City Barre is bringing its high-intensity fitness class to Lucy’s Café on Thursday night for a 45-minute class followed by appetizers and the café’s popular “Lucy’s Punch.”

Attendees should arrive 10 minutes early and bring their own yoga mat. The class is $20. Register at Mind Body.

Oscar Nominated Short Films @ UICA

(All Weekend)

Enjoy this year’s crop of the best animated short films at the UICA. This is the last weekend that the Oscar-nominated films will be available for viewing at the UICA.

The Films: Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space, and Revolting Times. UICA members: $4, Public: $8. Visit UICA Shorts 2018 for show times and information on the films.

Delilah DeWylde @ Harmony Hall

(Thursday)

Rockabilly band Delilah DeWylde plays Harmony Hall on Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. This fun, upbeat band is sure to get you on your feet and dancing, while Harmony Hall’s German-inspired menu will help keep you fueled through the night.

East Hills Egg Hunt

(Saturday)

East Hills residents should head to Cherry Park on Saturday morning for the East Hills Egg Hunt.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get out and meet your neighbor while hunting for brightly colored Easter Eggs.

Trans Art Showcase @ University Club

(Saturday)

View artwork and listen to powerful stories by members of the Grand Rapids trans community while celebrating the diversity of the community. The event will also feature Rachel Crandall-Crocker, executive director of Transgender Michigan and founder of TDOV.

The event is family Inclusive, though mild adult language may be used by some of the speakers.

Grand Raggidy @ Billy’s Lounge for ’80s Revival Night

(Sunday)

Elbow your way into Billy’s on Sunday night and hang out with the women from Grand Raggidy, who will be the special guests for ’80s Night Revival.

Come see how these ladies can move on skates and if you’re lucky you might even score a photo with the team. Attendees will be entered to win tickets to the final roller derby match of the season, taking place on April 14.

’80s Hip Hop @ Paddock Place

(Thursday)

Deck yourself out in your favorite ’80s attire (which we know is probably part of your current everyday hipster wardrobe) and head to Paddock Place for ’80s Hip Hop provided by DJ Adrian Butler.

Enjoy retro cocktails, like the (in)famous Jungle Juice and snacks including spinach & artichoke dip, grape tomato bruschetta, Mediterranean dip trio, and Tex-Mex trio. Admission is $5 and 21+. The event goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.