Leigh’s Owner Rebecca Wierda Keeps Every Day Fun

“If you aren’t having fun then why are you here?” asked Rebecca Wierda, business owner and entrepreneur. “I always think every day you come to work should be fun and you should enjoy the people you work with and you should have a lot of fun.”

Currently, Wierda is the president of Leigh’s, a high-end women’s store located in Breton Village. Wierda is originally from Duluth, Minnesota, but migrated to Michigan to pursue a business degree at Hope College.

After working in a different section of business, Wierda acquired Leigh’s and is now fully engulfed in the fashion industry. Leigh’s has a staff made up of women with different backgrounds, ethnicities and ages. The store supports women by teaching them different aspects of the industry from buying, visual merchandising, and social media, but more importantly, Leigh’s offers wages that allow its employees to sustain themselves.

“I feel like a strong woman every day I come to work because I work with an amazing group of women that are all very driven and passionate about what they do,” said Wierda.

Though fashion is not as intense as other fields, Wierda takes pride in owning the store because it provides a service to women who are doctors, lawyers and in other career paths. For Wierda, one of the rewards of being a small business owner is the opportunity to be more spontaneous as far as offering promotions and events. From “denim month” to Leigh’s annual “spring break party,” Wierda and her staff keep their clients engaged by having fun.

Being a good merchant is essential to owning a store in the competitive environment of retail now, especially because of e-commerce. Wierda is aware of the fact that she and her staff have to stay up to date with inventory, make wise business decisions, and create an experience that will make people want to come back.

In a more social media based age it is easy to see an entrepreneur on Instagram traveling every day and doing amazing things but it is important to remember that entrepreneurship is a tough job. “I think being an entrepreneur is very rewarding but you do whatever it takes,” said Wierda. “You have to be willing to roll up your sleeves and do every job in the company.”

Wierda believes an entrepreneur should have a good understanding of business and learn the numbers side of it. “You don’t have a playbook,” Wierda said. “You just have to make decisions as you go.”

Leigh’s, at 1942 Breton Rd SE, is open Monday – Friday 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday noon – 5 p.m.