18 Staycation Ideas for Spring Break

Need some help planning for spring break? Look no further because GR|MAG has got you covered. Here are 18 staycation ideas jam-packed with fun and educational activities for the whole family.

Spring Break Theatre Camp – Ebony Road Players

Calling all future playwrights and actors. Ebony Road Players will host its Spring Break Theatre Camp from April 2 – 7. Students from middle and high school are all invited to build skills, make friends and tell their stories. To register, visit Ebony Road Players by March 30. 1213 Kalamazoo Avenue SE

Lil Green Thumbs – Downtown Market Grand Rapids

Prepare to get your green thumbs dirty with this free event for families on April 4 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Enjoy the tropical climate at the Downtown Market, while kids make special nature crafts, explore the Bug Zone up close and learn about various plants with books from Kent District Library. Visit the Downtown Market to learn more. 435 Ionia Avenue SW

Spring Break Youth Camp – Humane Society of West Michigan

Spend your spring break making new furry friends at the Humane Society of West Michigan. From April 2 – 5, kids ages 7 – 12 are invited to play games, get crafty, and have fun learning about the different companion animals at the shelter. To register, visit Humane Society of West Michigan by March 30. 3077 Wilson Drive NW

Free Admission and Activities – Grand Rapids Art Museum

Spring is in the air and art is all around us. To celebrate, the Grand Rapids Art Museum is offering free admission for youth ages 17 and under from April 3 – 7. Explore the current galleries and become an artist during drop-in studio hours. Animal lovers can also check out the newest exhibition, “Tony Mendoza: Cats and Dogs.” For more information, visit GRAM. 101 Monroe Center Street NW

Spring Break Camp – John Ball Zoo

Spend your break at the John Ball Zoo. Solve animal mysteries, deliver special treats and enjoy a starlight safari tour. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students can choose between day and overnight camps. To register, visit John Ball Zoo. 1300 Fulton W

Butterflies Are Blooming – Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

The butterflies are back. Check out the Caterpillar Room, the Butterfly Bungalow and the Tropical Conservatory for an exotic staycation full of beautiful butterflies. For more information, visit FMG. 1000 East Beltline Avenue NE

Opening Day Bash 2018 – West Michigan Whitecaps

Party with the West Michigan Whitecaps on April 5. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the game against the South Bend Cubs start at 6:35 p.m. Your ticket includes a seat in the indoor/outdoor Pepsi Stadium Club and all-you-can-eat BBQ. To reserve your spot, visit West Michigan Whitecaps. 4500 West River Drive NE

Extended Hours – Grand Rapids Public Museum

Extended hours mean extended fun. From April 2 – 6, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will be open until 8 p.m. Explore traveling exhibits, planetarium shows, hands-on activities and carousel rides. Visit GRPM for more info. 272 Pearl Street NW

Spring Break Ballet Camp – Grand Rapids Ballet

Dance to the music. For young dancers, ages 3 – 6, Spring Break Ballet Camp includes a ballet class, crafts, snacks and a performance of Mother Goose’s Friends by the Grand Rapids Ballet Junior Company. Join in on the fun for just one day or all four. To register, visit Grand Rapids Ballet. 341 Ellsworth Avenue SW

Camp Mud – The Mud Room

Show your artistic side in the Mud Room. Try your hand at the potter’s wheel, glass fusing, clay hand-building, wood signs, pottery painting and canvas painting. Visit the Mud Room to register. 1971 East Beltline Avenue NE

Events and Performers – Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Learn the value of play at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Explore the exhibitions and enjoy various musical performances, art activities and magic shows. For a full list of activities visit Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. 11 Sheldon Avenue NE

Spring Break Camp – Blandford Nature Center

Adventure is out there at the Blandford Nature Center. Go on hikes, see animals and make nature art with different themes each day from April 2 – 6. For more information, visit Blandford Nature Center. 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW

Pool and Play Activities – Salvation Army Kroc Center

You’ll never be bored at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Families can enjoy the climbing wall, bounce houses, open swim and so much more. For a full list of activities, visit Kroc Center. 2500 Division Avenue S

The Illusionists – DeVos Performance Hall

Jaw-dropping stunts, thrilling magic tricks and more! This mind-blowing performance will showcase five of the most incredible illusionists at the DeVos Performance Hall on April 5. To purchase tickets, visit DeVos Performance Hall. 303 Monroe Avenue NW

Free Admission and Activities – Muskegon Museum of Art

Arts, crafts, family films and a pajama party are a few of the activities happening at the Muskegon Museum of Art. From April 2 – 5, free admission will be offered for children and the adults accompanying them. For more details, visit Muskegon Museum of Art. 296 West Webster Avenue

Spring Break Camps – Air Zoo

Combining science, innovation and fun, the Air Zoo offers a variety of camps for preschool through fifth-grade students. Pick one day or go for the whole week. To register, visit Air Zoo. 6151 Portage Road

“Ferdinand” – Celebration! Cinema

Your favorite flower-loving bull hits the big screen at Celebration! Cinema for Flick’s Family Film Festival. From March 30 – April 5, “Ferdinand” is free for kids 12 and under and just $5 for adults. For more information, visit Celebration! Cinema for more information and participating theaters.

Harry Potter Escape Room – Grand Rapids Public Library

Do you have what it takes to be a wizard? Teams of up to four players are challenged to solve all the puzzles in the Harry Potter-themed escape room at the Grand Rapids Public Library in 30 minutes or less. Time slots are first come, first serve, so grab your wands and sign up soon.

Reserve your team’s spot through Eventbrite or call the Youth Services Department at 616.988.5400.