Paint Like a Girl on Tuesday Night

Gather your friends for an evening of painting to help support Girls on the Run.

Vander Mill, at 505 Ball Ave., is hosting Paint Like a Girl, a fundraiser for the nonprofit. Girls on the Run helps pre-teen girls to “develop self-respect and healthy lifestyles through dynamic, interactive lessons and running games.”

The Tuesday night event takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 and will raise funds to help girls in Kent County participate in Girl on the Run.

This event will take attendees step-by-step through recreating the selected painting (pictured) for the evening in a fun and friendly atmosphere. The $25 registration fee covers a canvas, paint, supplies, and two hours of instruction. Acrylic paints will be used.

Drinks are not included but are available from Vander Mill.