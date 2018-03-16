Picnic Pops Summer Concerts Announced

You can start daydreaming about enjoying summer picnics against the backdrop of a lively soundtrack now. The Grand Rapids Symphony announced its Picnic Pops summer concert series lineup.

Picnic Pops takes place over the summer at Cannonsburg Ski Area. This year’s lineup includes the three-concert series and two special event performances.

Tickets are on sale now at Grand Rapids Symphony.

Picnic Pops Lineup:

July 12 – 13 – Classical Fireworks & the Three Maestros

July 19 – 20 – 80s Rewind

July 26 – 27 – Beethoven v. Coldplay

Aug. 2 – Tito Puente Jr.

Aug. 3 – Ben Folds