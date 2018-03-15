GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

We hope the luck of the Irish is with you this weekend! Whether you are looking to celebrate with a mug of green beer or not, we’ve got you covered. Besides the many St. Patrick’s Day festivities taking place across the city, Gilda’s LaughFest continues this weekend with several comedy shows to choose from. You can also work on extending your waistline at Taste of Kentwood, where a dozen restaurants will be spooning out heaping samples, and take advantage of free admission at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Irish on Ionia

(Saturday)

A post shared by Ryl(e)² (@ryleeluker) on Mar 20, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday with Irish on Ionia. Now in its eighth year, this all day street party continues to be a favorite for Leprechaun lovers. So break out every bit of green you own and see if you’ve got the luck of the Irish on your side.

The street party stretches from Oakes to Fulton Streets and Weston to Commerce. The party runs from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

General Admission ($29.17) and VIP tickets (71.24) are available on Eventbrite.

Pints and Pottery @ Newaygo Camp

(Saturday)

If you’re looking for a unique way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Camp Newaygo has the solution with its boozy spin on craft night. An experienced potter will guide guests through the creation of their own ceramic pint glass or another clay vessel. Keep your energy and concentration up with a variety of small plates and craft beers.

Cost is $40 per person and includes instruction, materials and dinner. There will be a cash bar. Registration is necessary.

Second City Teams Up with Grand Rapids Symphony

(All Weekend)

Chicago comedy troupe Second City is coming to Grand Rapids this weekend and teaming up with the Grand Rapids Symphony for “Second City: A Guide to the Symphony,” a satirical sendup of classical music.

Comedy, satire, songs, improvisation and incredible classical music are all part of the show that’s part of Gilda’s LaughFest. Expect a skewering of the hard-working musicians, the all-powerful maestro, the vast orchestral repertoire, and even the quirks of the concert-going audience.

Shows take place Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets are available through LaughFest Grand Rapids. Some material may not be suitable for audiences younger than 15; This is Second City, after all.

Free Admission @ Grand Rapids Public Museum

(Sunday)

A post shared by Pure Michigan (@puremichigan) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is waving its general admission fee on Sunday. So pack the kids into the car and head downtown to check out the latest exhibits. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Explore the museum’s three floors of permanent exhibits including favorites like Streets of Old Grand Rapids, an immersive exhibit that transports visitors back to 19th century of downtown Grand Rapids, and West Michigan Habitats, that showcases the vast wildlife found in West Michigan. The current traveling exhibit Water’s Extreme Journey will be included free of charge for visitors as well.

For an additional cost, visitors can explore the museum’s special traveling exhibit Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids, planetarium shows and the museum’s 1928 Spillman Carousel.

Taste of Kentwood

(Thursday)

A post shared by David Ly (@davidooey) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

Travel a little outside of Grand Rapids this weekend for Taste of Kentwood, where you can enjoy cuisine from a dozen area restaurants.

Participating restaurants include: Bloop Frozen Yogurt, Boardwalk Subs, The Candied Yam, Curry Leaf Indian Cuisine, Daddy’s Dough, Daddy Pete’s BBQ, Irie Kitchen, Jet’s Pizza, Nothing Bundt Cakes, On the Border, Peppino’s Sports Grille, PJ’s Pizza Coffee & Ice Cream, Red Robin, Taco Bob’s, Thai Express and Zoup!

Taste of Kentwood is being held in the newly renovated Activities Center, at 355 38th St. SE. The event is open to everyone. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Taste of Kentwood. Two-time slots are available, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

*Main photo courtesy of Irie Kitchen