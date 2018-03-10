Get Schooled with this New Happy Hour

Grand Rapids’ newest happy hour also includes a chance to learn about the cocktails you’re sipping.

Paddock Place (formerly Mangiamo), at 1033 Lake Dr. SE, introduces The Bar Exam on Tuesday, March 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., a weekly program that emphasizes both the education and enjoyment of craft spirits.

Every Tuesday attendees will enjoy a rotating selection of wine, beer and cocktails as they learn about those spirits from local professionals.

Local brewers, distillers and distributors will offer a short program to learn more about the event’s theme as attendees sample drinks and meet with others.

Advance tickets for the first The Bar Exam are available for $16 at Eventbrite. Tickets are also available at the door for $20 each until sold out.

The Bar Exam March Schedule:

March 13 – Mules + Muse with Andrea Emmons, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

March 20 – Spring Jam Session with Jenna Ward, Republic National Distributing Company

March 27 – Michi-CAN Taste of Spring Local Brewery Showcase with Alliance Beverage Distributing