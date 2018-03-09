Current Mood: Spring Fashion Overkill

Winter will soon be over (no, really) but right now you hate everything in your closet. We get that. Crushing on spring style is only natural this time of year as we hope she graces us with warm breezes, green grass and open-toed shoes. Check out what a few local boutiques have to get you ready for the season.

This triple threat item is a customer favorite at Hawthorne Collection in Hudsonville. It’s got a spring rating that’s off the charts. First, a cardigan is super versatile. Wear it to work, the weekend—even the beach. It knows no fashion boundaries.

Secondly, pastels are big this time of year as we tiptoe back into wearing color. Finally, it’s a great layering piece. Pair it with a soft tee and light scarf and you can add it or subtract it to your outfit. It’s absolutely what you need in this fickle weather. This hot number fits true to size and is the definition of transition piece for only $32.

Make that pedicure appointment now. The toes will soon be free and should slide happily into the Joanie Lace Wedge from Sorel. They say olive is the new black and this classic color is sure to pair well with distressed hem denim, maxi dresses or this seasons’ big draw, the jumpsuit.

The comfortable platform wedge is constructed of opulent leather with sassy lace closures for get-noticed style. Lee & Birch in Grand Rapids, Rockford and Grand Haven, offers additional styles of sandals and spring shoes but these stunners run for $150.

From the resort collection of Duffield Lane in Grand Rapids, comes the chipper Flamingo sweater with a twist. It features a drop shoulder, curved hem and just the right amount of silk for an extra soft, lightweight feel that’s made for spring.

This top can peek out from a denim jacket or can be styled with printed shorts and the white and melon color combination is what our winter-weary hearts have been craving. Can one sweater say beach, country club and pool party, all at the same time? It can and is available for $119.

This is where our sun worshippers come in. Bask in the glow of jewelry that screams spring and summer with this one-of-a-kind necklace from Pretty Little Things, available at The Found Cottage in Hudsonville.

Made of raw brass with a brass chain length of 18 inches, this piece pairs well with simpler clothing because it’s the focal point. Throw on a white tank top or chambray shirt—and your sunglasses of course—because this beauty’s bright rays are strong. Buyer Beware: Pretty Little Things jewelry is habit-forming, and this piece is $17.95.

That shoulder is itching for a new spring bag. We’re going the practical route that also makes a positive statement with the Cultivate Kindness statement accessory from Reservoir in Grand Rapids.

This easy, canvas market tote speaks volumes—plus, by purchasing one, you are providing 10 school meals to children in need. Headline: Woman Buys Tote and Saves the World. That’s not too far off, right? Take this tote’s style and sustainable vision to the park, farmers market or any of your travels now that better weather is here. It’s a steal for $38.

It’s time to break out your tees, your statement tees and especially your St. Patrick’s Day tees. Pick from The Mitten State’s impossibly soft kelly green tee that reads, Cheers, Michigan, or get a little more coverage out of the Kiss Me, I’m from Michigan raglan that has a vintage appeal.

Celebrate the holiday with pinch-proof products from your favorite apparel company that’s all about our great state. Both items are made in the U.S.A. and feature a unisex, athletic fit. The tee is $27.99 while the raglan is $34.99.

*Photos courtesy of individual stores

**Main photo courtesy of Lee & Birch