6 Things to do in March

March is that tough month caught between winter and spring. To make the transition a little easier for you, GR|MAG has put together a list of six fun activities taking place during the month. Enjoy!

Indulge in beauty, health and style at the Women’s Expo

The West Michigan Women’s Expo is returning and celebrating its 20-year anniversary. Come shop for a great find, explore a new interest, and check out the hundreds of exhibits tailored to women and their families. Spend the day or spend the weekend! March 9-11, DeVos Place, $10.

Relive the ’90s with a bar crawl

Get ready to take on Grand Rapids, ’90s style. Participating bars in Grand Rapids will be offering drink specials and musical performances in ’90s fashion. Get your signature bar crawl cup and be a part of the largest national ’90s tour as it hits GR. March 10, 2-10 p.m., tickets start at $15.

Do it for the cause at Paws, Claws & Corks

Come enjoy samplings of delicious cuisine, tastings of fine wine and microbrews, and opportunities to bid in a live and silent auction. Funds raised from this event will benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan and its mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals. March 12, 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., DeVos Place, $100 per ticket.

See femininity and adventure redefined on screen

The West Michigan Chapter of the American Alpine Club is proud to present the No Man’s Land Film Festival, an adventure film festival exclusively featuring female-identified athletes. It’s the chapter’s first major event as a club, so come out and support the local climbing community and meet the amazing women who make it happen. March 15, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Wealthy Theatre, $8.

Ring in St. Patrick’s Day with a party on the lakeshore

Put on your green garb and get ready for some St. Patrick’s Day festivities. The Michigan Irish Music Festival is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party complete with musical performances, Irish dance, great food and a silent auction. March 16 and 17, 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m., Bella Maria’s Event Center in Muskegon, $8 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

Discuss the history of women and sculpture

Join Sue Eberle, Ph.D., professor of art history at Kendall College of Art and Design, for a discussion of five female sculptors—Beverly Pepper, Magdalena Abakanowicz, Louise Bourgeois, Barbara Hepworth and Louise Nevelson—and their impression on the history of a commonly male-dominated art form. Exhibition programs are drop-in and registration is not required. March 18, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, cost is venue admission.