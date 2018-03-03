Lifestyle
by Charlsie Dewey

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Jig

Spectrum Health hosts Irish Jig.

With the Irish Jig only a few weeks away, Megan Snow, clinical program specialist at Spectrum Health Athletic Training Services, provided GR|MAG with several race tips.

The Irish Jig is a 5K race that takes place this year on St. Patrick’s Day in East Grand Rapids.

Register for this year’s race online. Discounted rates are available through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 15. The race is limited to 4,500 participants.

All registered participants will receive a short-sleeved technical shirt and commemorative 35th-anniversary green beverage glass. The annual event seeks to raise funds and awareness for colorectal cancer prevention and treatment.

Be safe

  • Run or walk during daylight and/or warmer times of day.
  • Use reflective accessories.
  • Wear bright clothes.
  • Run or walk against traffic so you can see cars coming.

Dress for the elements

  • Pick shoes with the least amount of mesh.
  • Wear socks that wick away moisture but keep your feet warm.
  • Dress like it is 20 degrees warmer.
  • Layer with thin tighter layers.
  • Keep your head, neck and hands covered.
  • Use a warmer moisture wicking top as your base layer closest to the skin.
  • Your outer layer should be breathable but windproof.

Stay hydrated

  • Hydration is important no matter what time of year it is. Make sure you are hydrating before, after and during exercise.

Get your blood going

  • Get your blood pumping inside before heading outdoors for your run. Walk up and down stairs, do a few jumping jacks or sit-ups or use a jump rope.

Adjust your pace

  • Keep a slow, steady pace with shorter strides.
  • During winter weather, run on fresh snow if possible for better traction.

*Photo courtesy of Spectrum Health

0
like
0
love
0
haha
0
wow
0
sad
0
angry