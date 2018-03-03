Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Jig

With the Irish Jig only a few weeks away, Megan Snow, clinical program specialist at Spectrum Health Athletic Training Services, provided GR|MAG with several race tips.

The Irish Jig is a 5K race that takes place this year on St. Patrick’s Day in East Grand Rapids.

Register for this year’s race online. Discounted rates are available through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 15. The race is limited to 4,500 participants.

All registered participants will receive a short-sleeved technical shirt and commemorative 35th-anniversary green beverage glass. The annual event seeks to raise funds and awareness for colorectal cancer prevention and treatment.

Be safe

Run or walk during daylight and/or warmer times of day.

Use reflective accessories.

Wear bright clothes.

Run or walk against traffic so you can see cars coming.

Dress for the elements

Pick shoes with the least amount of mesh.

Wear socks that wick away moisture but keep your feet warm.

Dress like it is 20 degrees warmer.

Layer with thin tighter layers.

Keep your head, neck and hands covered.

Use a warmer moisture wicking top as your base layer closest to the skin.

Your outer layer should be breathable but windproof.

Stay hydrated

Hydration is important no matter what time of year it is. Make sure you are hydrating before, after and during exercise.

Get your blood going

Get your blood pumping inside before heading outdoors for your run. Walk up and down stairs, do a few jumping jacks or sit-ups or use a jump rope.

Adjust your pace

Keep a slow, steady pace with shorter strides.

During winter weather, run on fresh snow if possible for better traction.

*Photo courtesy of Spectrum Health