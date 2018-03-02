16 Instagram Pictures that Show Grand Rapids is the Best City on Earth

There are two types of people. Those who are here, and those that WANT to be here.

And, we’re not the only ones who think that . . . Grand Rapids has been featured in news outlets across the country, from the New York Times and Business Insider to Travel+Leisure and Outside Magazine.

Trying to get your friends to move to Grand Rapids? Have family you know would love our city? Hopefully, this collection of 16 pics will do the trick. Tag them, send this article to them, or heck, print it out and snail mail it to them!

A blue bridge that transforms into a rainbow bridge. What’s not to love?



A post shared by HopCat Grand Rapids (@hopcatgr) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

A symphony orchestra that knows how to let its hair down (Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra)



A post shared by Grand Rapids Symphony (@grsymphony) on Jan 6, 2018 at 5:10pm PST

We’re the reigning Beer City USA. We’ll drink to that. (Founders Brewing Co.)



A post shared by Founders Brewing Co. (@foundersbrewing) on Feb 16, 2018 at 6:14pm PST

Outdoor summer concerts for the win (Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park)



A post shared by Meijer Gardens (@meijergardens) on Feb 12, 2018 at 12:04pm PST

Have you ever seen a more beautiful skyline?



A post shared by Nicole Quigley (@squigi35) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

First-rate, third-wave coffee (Madcap Coffee)



A post shared by Madcap Coffee (@madcapcoffee) on Jan 14, 2018 at 4:39pm PST

Tasty Creole and Carribean eats (Chez Olga)



A post shared by Zania (@zania) on Feb 13, 2018 at 3:56pm PST

A home team that’s a home run in our book (West Michigan Whitecaps)



A post shared by Emily Waldon (@emilywaldon1) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Red panda cuteness on repeat (John Ball Zoo)



A post shared by John Ball Zoo (@johnballzoogr) on Jan 29, 2018 at 11:12am PST

Talented danzatores and danzatrices are the start of the show (Grand Rapids Ballet)



A post shared by Grand Rapids Ballet (@grapidsballet) on Jan 23, 2018 at 8:06am PST

Art that’s larger than life (Calder Plaza)



A post shared by Stephen Smith M.ed (@steviemac415) on Jan 12, 2018 at 2:45pm PST

Cider hauses that rule (Farmhaus Cider)



A post shared by Jillian Bradley (@jillianleebradley) on Aug 12, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

A life-saving, world-class pediatric team (Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital)



A post shared by Helen DeVos Childrens Hospital (@devoschildrens) on Jan 15, 2018 at 1:51pm PST

A multi-story library (Grand Rapids Public Library)



A post shared by GRPL (@grandrapidspubliclibrary) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

Wicked good performances (Broadway Grand Rapids)



A post shared by Lisa (@lkphoto) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

A cause worth laughing about (LaughFest GR)



A post shared by Dr. Grins Comedy Club (@drgrins) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

We could have included more, but we’d be here all day. What do you love about GR? Drop us a comment below!

*Main photo courtesy of Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.