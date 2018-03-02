16 Instagram Pictures that Show Grand Rapids is the Best City on Earth

There are two types of people. Those who are here, and those that WANT to be here.
And, we’re not the only ones who think that . . . Grand Rapids has been featured in news outlets across the country, from the New York Times and Business Insider to Travel+Leisure and Outside Magazine.
Trying to get your friends to move to Grand Rapids? Have family you know would love our city? Hopefully, this collection of 16 pics will do the trick. Tag them, send this article to them, or heck, print it out and snail mail it to them!
A blue bridge that transforms into a rainbow bridge. What’s not to love?
A symphony orchestra that knows how to let its hair down (Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra)
We’re the reigning Beer City USA. We’ll drink to that. (Founders Brewing Co.)
Outdoor summer concerts for the win (Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park)
Have you ever seen a more beautiful skyline?
First-rate, third-wave coffee (Madcap Coffee)
Tasty Creole and Carribean eats (Chez Olga)
A home team that’s a home run in our book (West Michigan Whitecaps)
Red panda cuteness on repeat (John Ball Zoo)
Talented danzatores and danzatrices are the start of the show (Grand Rapids Ballet)
Art that’s larger than life (Calder Plaza)
Cider hauses that rule (Farmhaus Cider)
A life-saving, world-class pediatric team (Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital)
A multi-story library (Grand Rapids Public Library)
Wicked good performances (Broadway Grand Rapids)
A cause worth laughing about (LaughFest GR)
We could have included more, but we’d be here all day. What do you love about GR? Drop us a comment below!
*Main photo courtesy of Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.