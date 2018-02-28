Food & Drink
by Charlsie Dewey

Whitecaps Open Voting for New Concession Food

West Michigan Whitecaps Beercheese Poutine

What would you like to be eating this summer as the Whitecaps take the field? Now is your chance to have a say in the newest item on the concession food menu.

For the ninth year in a row, the Whitecaps and Fifth Third Ballpark are inviting fans to help choose a new food item to serve up for 2018.

Fan submissions have been narrowed down to the top 10. Vote for your favorite between now and Friday, March 9 at 4 p.m.

You are only allowed one vote so choose wisely. The winner will be announced later in March.

Vote online at Whitecaps Baseball.

Food Options:

  • Deep Fried Beer
  • Gator-Tators
  • Grub Glove
  • Heater with Some Meater
  • Hey Pita, Pita, Pita!
  • Johnny Brunch
  • Koolickles Pickles
  • Mochi Ice Cream
  • Mt. Wing-suvius, the Wing-Ring Volcano
  • The Fry Cobb
