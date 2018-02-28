Whitecaps Open Voting for New Concession Food

What would you like to be eating this summer as the Whitecaps take the field? Now is your chance to have a say in the newest item on the concession food menu.
For the ninth year in a row, the Whitecaps and Fifth Third Ballpark are inviting fans to help choose a new food item to serve up for 2018.
Fan submissions have been narrowed down to the top 10. Vote for your favorite between now and Friday, March 9 at 4 p.m.
You are only allowed one vote so choose wisely. The winner will be announced later in March.
Vote online at Whitecaps Baseball.
Food Options:
- Deep Fried Beer
- Gator-Tators
- Grub Glove
- Heater with Some Meater
- Hey Pita, Pita, Pita!
- Johnny Brunch
- Koolickles Pickles
- Mochi Ice Cream
- Mt. Wing-suvius, the Wing-Ring Volcano
- The Fry Cobb
