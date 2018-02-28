Whitecaps Open Voting for New Concession Food

What would you like to be eating this summer as the Whitecaps take the field? Now is your chance to have a say in the newest item on the concession food menu.

For the ninth year in a row, the Whitecaps and Fifth Third Ballpark are inviting fans to help choose a new food item to serve up for 2018.

Fan submissions have been narrowed down to the top 10. Vote for your favorite between now and Friday, March 9 at 4 p.m.

You are only allowed one vote so choose wisely. The winner will be announced later in March.

Vote online at Whitecaps Baseball.

Food Options:

Deep Fried Beer

Gator-Tators

Grub Glove

Heater with Some Meater

Hey Pita, Pita, Pita!

Johnny Brunch

Koolickles Pickles

Mochi Ice Cream

Mt. Wing-suvius, the Wing-Ring Volcano

The Fry Cobb