Here’s the Scoop on Hudsonville’s Newest Ice Cream Flavor

Hudsonville Ice Cream is always looking for new flavors to please the taste buds, often looking at restaurant dessert menus, industry trade shows and trend data as well as social media feedback from customers for its inspiration. But recently, the company’s flavor scientists traveled back in time for its newest flavor.

Hudsonville re-introduced Creamery Blend Vanilla to store shelves this week. The “more indulgent version” of its classic vanilla ice cream comes from a 1940s recipe. The flavor was last seen on store shelves a decade ago.

Morgan Craig, flavor scientist at Hudsonville Ice Cream, said the company decided to bring the flavor back to “celebrate our heritage along with the launch of our new container.”

Craig said Hudsonville has used the same base recipe for its ice creams since 1926. “So we have many flavors that have been around since we first started making ice cream, like Butter Pecan and Orange Pineapple.”

Craig said Hudsonville also plans to introduce a few new Limited Edition flavors this spring.

“You can expect those to hit store shelves sometime in early spring. Look for updates on our social media channels,” Craig said.

*Photo courtesy of Hudsonville Ice Cream