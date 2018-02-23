Become a Culinary Master with These 5 Grand Rapids Cooking Schools

A Harvard Business Review article late last year highlighted a shocking discovery. Ninety percent of people don’t like to cook.

“Beyond the numbers, it also suggests that our fondness for Food TV has inspired us to watch more Food TV, and to want to eat more, but hasn’t increased our desire to cook,” wrote the author Eddie Yoon. “In part, Food TV has raised our standards to discouragingly high levels: How many of us really feel confident in our cooking skills after watching Iron Chef?”

Regardless of if you’re a newbie or a home chef, there are plenty of options in town to nurture your culinary abilities.

Plus, cooking at home could save you money. The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that Americans spend an average of $3,008 annually on dining out.

To help you save money and eat better this year, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite cooking schools in Grand Rapids. From pasta to prawns, you could be the next Julia Child or Guy Fieri.

Downtown Market Grand Rapids

From kid-friendly cooking classes to culinary classes for couples, the Downtown Market offers a variety of cooking classes in their gleaming kitchen. Master the art of rolling Thai spring rolls (March 27) or take a trip south of the border to learn how to make pico de gallo and Chilean empanadas (April 13).

Sur La Table

A post shared by Renew Family Dental (@renewfamilydental) on Dec 23, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Sur La Table in Breton South Village offers a wide range of cooking classes. Learn to make everything from pasta to kimchi to in a small group of up to 16 students. We have our eye on their popular Speedy Seafood class (March 4, 11, 17, 21), where students learn how to steam mussels, grill shrimp and sear scallops in minutes.

Grand Rapids Community College

A post shared by Jenn Fillenworth, MS, RD (@jennywiththegoodeats) on Nov 2, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Grand Rapids is home to one of the best cooking schools in the country, the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. Luckily, you don’t have to be a student to up your kitchen skills; instead, sign up for one of their GRCC Cooks workshops. Learn about Irish whiskey for St. Patrick’s Day (March 14) or learn how to master essential baking techniques. These classes sell out fast, so you’ll want to RSVP at least a month in advance to secure a spot.

The Local Epicurean

A post shared by Amy Bruining (@amyjbruining) on Feb 17, 2018 at 1:01pm PST

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to roll out fresh pasta, you’ll want to bookmark The Local Epicurean. They offer classes focused on the basics (ribbon pasta and ravioli) to the advanced (bucatini, rigatoni, and macaroni). Their 60-90-minute classes run Wednesday-Sunday. For more information about dates, times and classes call 616-206-5175.

Amore Trattoria Italiana

A post shared by Grand Rapids #1 FoodBlog (@eatgr1) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Grand Rapid’s favorite Italian restaurant offers free cooking classes. Snag a drink from the bar and learn from the maestra, Chef Jenna. Learn how to make Amore’s famous arancini (March 10) or authentic lasagna (May 12). 2-3 p.m.