Grand Rapids Magazine Names Dining Award Recipients

GR|MAG’s sister publication Grand Rapids Magazine announced the winners of the 2017 Dining Awards this month. Profiles of all 12 winners including the Best Restaurant of the Year and Best New Restaurant of the Year honorees can be found in the February issue, available on newsstands throughout this month.

But go ahead and take a peek here at the winners.

The February issue of Grand Rapids Magazine contains profiles of all 10 winners plus Best Restaurant of the Year and Best New Restaurant. Grove adds to its collection with this year’s Best Restaurant of the Year award. Grove’s Chef de Cuisine, Chris North, prepares seed-crusted trout. Photo by Johnny Quirin Grove continues to turn up the heat on Grand Rapids restaurant scene with it’s sixth win. Photo by Johnny Quirin. It’s a team effort at Grove. Butcher’s Union is the new kid on the block, opening in early 1017. Beef stroganoff. Photo by Michael Buck, M-Buck Studio. Butcher’s Union Executive Chef Alexis Rocha. Photo by Michael Buck, M-Buck Studio The Butcher’s Union team. Butcher’s Union won this year’s Best New Restaurant award. Get a great beer and a great meal at Brewery Vivant. Executive Chef Christopher Vander Meer with wild boar bourguignon (right) and house sausage plate (left). Photo by Johnny Quirin​. Iron’s The Shermanator. Photo by Michael Buck, M-Buck Studio Ju Sushi serves up the city’s best sushi dishes. Ju Sushi’s sashimi platter. Photo by Michael Buck, M-Buck Studio. The Leo’s team will happily add this year’s awards to its Grand Rapids Magazine Best Restaurant awards wall. Leo’s chargrilled sea scallops. Photo by Michael Buck, M-Buck Studio Nonna’s offers a slow food experience. Notos Old World Italian Dining Corporate Executive Chef, James R. Powell. Photo by Michael Buck, M-Buck Studio Noto’s vegetarian lasagna Frances. Photo by Michael Buck, M-Buck Studio With a seasonally rotating menu, Reserve always has something new to try. Reserve, roasted lamb loin paired with Orval Trappist Belgian ale. Photo by Michael Buck, M-Buck Studio Enjoy New Nordic cuisine at Sovengard. Terra crafts delicious seasonally inspired meals. San Chez, Salmon de Heirbas a la Plancha. Photo by Michael Buck, M-Buck Studio