Anna Chapman Traded in a Corporate Gig to Open Studio Barre

After Anna Chapman took her first barre class in North Carolina, she knew she wanted to share the practice with others. While she had been active before finding barre, she saw results she had never seen before and loved the focus that the class brought to her mental state.

Fast forward to January 2018, when Chapman opened the doors of Studio Barre Grand Rapids, at 1888 Breton Rd SE. After years of working in the corporate world, Chapman wanted a life change and spent time researching the franchise model before choosing to open a studio. She was attracted to Studio Barre’s positive, energizing environment that uses music to motivate and “create a full experience.”

While it seems barre studios are popping up everywhere, Chapman points out that most of her students are completely new to barre, which means there are still many people who haven’t tried the practice.

“All of our classes are all levels,” she says, reminding those considering a first visit that classes can be modified to any fitness level or to those recovering from injury or pregnancy. “Your first class is going to challenge you, but we focus on giving you a great first class,” she says. “We want people to have fun.”

Chapman, a mom of three and resident of East Grand Rapids, was committed to barre throughout all of her pregnancies and finds the practice important to her role as a parent.

“Easing back into a fitness routine is so tough after having a baby and this low impact barre workout targets all of the areas that get hit the hardest during pregnancy – thighs, hips, seat, abs,” she says. “When I take time for me, I feel more present and patient with my kids and they observe the importance of physical and mental health!”

Studio Barre offers childcare for selected classes. The cost is $ 5 for one child and $ 3 for each additional child. For more information, call the studio at (616) 551-7599.

*Photo credit is Holli Ann Studios