by Charlsie Dewey

Long Road Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Liqueur & Chocolates

Long Road Distillers Raspberry Liqueur

Looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift? Long Road Distillers is making it easy this year. You can grab a bottle of the distillery’s limited release liqueur made in honor of the holiday and a package of Mokaya chocolates.

Raspberry Liqueur

Available beginning at 4 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Long Road Raspberry Liqueur is made with Michigan raspberries from DeLange’s Redberry Farm in nearby Hudsonville.

For its Valentine’s Day release, Long Road will be offering half-off pours of the Raspberry Liqueur, in addition to half-off cocktails featuring the new spirit, all evening.

Cocktails, Chocolates and Spirits

Mokaya chocolates available at Long Road for Valentine's Day.
The distillery is also hosting a Cocktails, Chocolates and Spirits Pairing featuring Mokaya chocolates that were handcrafted using Long Road Spirits. There are still seats available for the second seating at 8:30 p.m. The event will be hosted in the Rickhouse, the second-floor special events space at the distillery.

To register for a seating, please visit Long Road Distillers.

Gifts To Go

Mokaya chocolates will also be available to purchase in four-packs to bring home, or as a pairing with your food and drinks in the restaurant.  Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase a bottle of Raspberry Liqueur to take home with them.

