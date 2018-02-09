Get Your Space Ready for Spring with These Vintage Finds

Spring is on the horizon and I’m sure everyone is aching to be out with the old and in with the new. But, why not revamp your living space while embracing the old? I made a special trip to Retro of Kalamazoo, a home decor vintage store that I have been wanting to scope out for quite some time.

My favorite quality of vintage home stores is not only the variety of furniture but everything you can find in between. There are always so many items that you don’t intend on looking for but end up falling in love during the process. Retro provides an array of odds and ends for kitchenware as well as practical home furnishings.

Among these furnishings, there was a shelf dedicated to retro radios. I always find the shape and overall hardware of vintage radios so aesthetically pleasing as a statement piece in any room, especially if the radio is still functional.

The vintage wooden Motorola radio pictured was selling for $30, which is a great find and will add a nostalgic feel to any room. It would make a great DIY project – you could even take out the insides and use the frame for a planter.

Many vintage home good stores offer a great selection of mix and match furniture. One of the pieces that stood out to me was a green vinyl sleeper sofa.

The style and color of this sofa is rich without being overbearing in appearance and not to forget, it’s also a sleeper sofa! I’m a huge fan of space saving furniture, especially if you are in need of an area to entertain but also want to offer your guests a place to sleep. This sofa was priced at $385.

A huge plus of vintage furniture stores is that you can usually find multiples of some furniture such as chairs or end tables. Mixing and matching can be fun but sometimes having a uniform set for a dining table or matching chairs to mix with another piece is the best route.

In the front window on display was a set of Danish half moon upholstered wooden chairs that would be perfect to pair with any dining room table. The four chairs were listed for $160.

There was also a nice selection of odds and ends, such as a Japanese inspired tea set, 70s glassware for entertaining, and an assortment of serving trays. I fell in love with this glass gold leaf patterned serving tray that can be easily be repurposed as a decorative display or be used for its intended purpose.

I’m really kicking myself for not purchasing this one. The gold leaf serving tray was only $16 and would be a stunning tray to display appetizers for a cocktail party or even as a candle tray.

I always have to buy something when I enter a vintage store. I did end up purchasing a vintage comic print to hang in my room. I’ve always been a fan of vintage comic art and this piece will be a great addition to my collection.

If you are looking for unique hand-selected vintage home furnishings, Retro of Kalamazoo, located at 301 S Westnedge Ave, is the perfect destination.