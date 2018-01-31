7 Family-Friendly Things To Do In Grand Rapids in February

With the excitement of the New Year behind us, and still two months to go until spring, it’s easy to feel blue in February. But, there’s plenty to do in Grand Rapids other than dream of warmer days. From painting to musicals, golf shows to car shows, we’ve compiled some of our favorite things to do this month.

Scout out your new ride at the Michigan International Auto Show 2018

A post shared by Andrea (@thehappyhoopla) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Car fanatics will converge on DeVos Place for the Michigan International Auto Show. Check out hundreds of the coolest new trucks, SUVs and sports cars. Don’t miss The Million Dollar Motorway to check out some of the most expensive cars on the market. Feb. 1-4, DeVos Place, $12 adults, $5 children

Cheer on the Grand Rapids Griffins

A post shared by Taylor (@taylor_girl) on Jan 18, 2018 at 6:12am PST

Cheer on your hometown hockey team. While there are seven home games to choose from this month, Feb. 9 features $2 hot dogs and $2 beers, while Feb. 24 offers post-game open skate for the whole family. If your kids are the furry type, bring Fiona or Fido to the Feb. 25 Bring Your Dog game. Van Andel Arena, ticket start at $19,

Scope out a new putter at the West Michigan Golf Show

A post shared by NASH FM 94.5 Grand Rapids (@945nashfm) on Feb 14, 2015 at 9:14am PST

Dreaming of hitting the links? Don’t miss the West Michigan Golf Show. There you can find new courses and test out new equipment. Participate in skill contests and sign up for golf lessons. Feb 9-11, DeVos Place. $10 adults, $4 children

Watch the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in a World of Winter

A post shared by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (@downtowngrinc) on Dec 30, 2017 at 6:01am PST

Head to Rosa Parks Circle to watch the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony for free at The World of Winter event hosted by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Before the big screen showing at 7:30 p.m., try out curling on the ice rink or check out cool (pun intended) ice sculptures while munching on snacks from food trucks. Friday, Feb. 9, 5-11:30 p.m., Rosa Parks Circle, free.

Experience the wizarding world with the Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra

Join the Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra for another concert in their Harry Potter Film Concert Series. The GR Pops will play Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban score while the film is projected on the big screen. Feb. 9-10, DeVos Performance Hall, tickets start at $46.

Participate in community discourse

Join the community at the Grand Rapids Public Library for a panel discussion on individual rights, community policing and how racial bias affects the community. Feb. 20, 7-8:30 p.m., Grand Rapids Public Library, Free

Enjoy an evening of musical theater at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

The Civic Theatre presents My Fair Lady, a musical based on the stage play Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw. Can Eliza Doolittle and her thick Cockney accent be taught to speak proper English? Will she find love on the way? You’ll have to watch to find out. Feb 23-March 18, Wednesday-Saturday – 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees – 2 p.m., Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. Tickets start at $18.

*Main photo courtesy of Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.