Television Regular Heads Back to LaughFest

Ron Funches has been all over television screens in shows like NBC’s “Powerless,” in which he starred, and “Undateable,” as well as ABC’s “Black-ish.” He was also featured in the 2015 Will Farrell/Kevin Hart film, “Get Hard,” and had recurring roles on Comedy Central’s “@midnight” game show, “Kroll Show” comedy series and “Drunk History” television series.

Funches has also had multiple stand-up performances on TBS’s “Conan O’Brien Show” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” The comedian’s voice-over credits include “BoJack Horseman,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh” and the DreamWorks Animation film, “Trolls.”

You may have also caught him at LaughFest previously. The comedian is set to make a return to LaughFest in March for two performances.

The comedy festival recently announced that Funches will perform at Vander Mill Grand Rapids on March 9 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, the Van Andel Arena & DeVos Place Box Offices or by visiting LaughFest.