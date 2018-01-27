Entertainment
by Charlsie Dewey

Television Regular Heads Back to LaughFest

Comedian Ron Funches

Ron Funches has been all over television screens in shows like NBC’s “Powerless,” in which he starred, and “Undateable,” as well as ABC’s “Black-ish.” He was also featured in the 2015 Will Farrell/Kevin Hart film, “Get Hard,” and had recurring roles on Comedy Central’s “@midnight” game show, “Kroll Show” comedy series and “Drunk History” television series.

Funches has also had multiple stand-up performances on TBS’s “Conan O’Brien Show” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” The comedian’s voice-over credits include “BoJack Horseman,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh” and the DreamWorks Animation film, “Trolls.”

You may have also caught him at LaughFest previously. The comedian is set to make a return to LaughFest in March for two performances.

The comedy festival recently announced that Funches will perform at Vander Mill Grand Rapids on March 9 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, the Van Andel Arena & DeVos Place Box Offices or by visiting LaughFest.

