GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Spring is still 35 days away, but you can get your first glimpse of the season this weekend at Frederik Meijer Garden’s annual Orchids Show. If music is your thing, you’ll also have a few fun shows to choose from this weekend. Finally, if you’re near the lakeshore, head to Muskegon and meet Yuyi Morales, the illustrator behind several phenomenal children’s books, including “Thunder Boy, Jr.”

Lipstick Jodi @ Grand Rapids Public Library

(Thursday)

Breaking away from the ‘shh’ stereotype, the Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting its monthly musical interlude, Music in the Stacks, this Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. with a performance by Lipstick Jodi.

Lipstick Jodi is an indie alt-pop band from Grand Rapids that consists of Karli Morehouse (guitarist/lead singer), Luke Rockhold (drums/vocals), Camille Hoorn (bass), and Jamie Baarman (keys/vocals). The band has released an EP, “Good Not Great,” and a full length, self-titled album. Head over to the Main Library in downtown Grand Rapids tonight to check out a good book and rock out to this free performance!

The Orchid Show @ Frederik Meijer Gardens

(Saturday & Sunday)

Sick of the snowy outdoors? Travel to a tropical oasis right here in Grand Rapids. This weekend, the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park presents the Orchids Show. Discover a variety of fragrant flowers native to Japan, select your favorites from vendors, and shop for hard-to-find growing supplies. Don’t know anything about orchids? No problem! Everyone is invited to learn how to take care of their newly adopted orchid with an assortment of free talks and demonstrations.

The “Orchid Show” takes place from noon – 5 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the Grand Room.

Thunder Boy Exhibit @ Muskegon Museum of Art

(Thursday)

Illustrations and sketches created by award-winning illustrator Yuyi Morales for the children’s book “Thunder Boy, Jr.,” written by Sherman Alexie, are now on display at the Muskegon Museum of Art. The exhibit opens tonight with a special reception at the MMA from 5:30 p .m. to 8 p.m. Admission and refreshments are free.

The book tells the story of a Native American boy, Thunder Boy Jr., who wants to change his name to one he considers “normal.” Alexie’s story reflects with humor on real life and Morales brings the color, pattern, and textures of her life and experiences in Mexico and California to create vivid illustrations for the story.

Broadway Takes the Stage at Grand Rapids Symphony

(Friday – Sunday)

Get your Broadway fix this weekend with performances of “I Dreamed a Dream,” from Les Miserables, “Tomorrow,” from Annie, “Can’t Take My Eyes off of You,” from Jersey Boys, and “Defying Gravity,” from Wicked.

John Varineau conducts the Grand Rapids Symphony in powerhouse songs from a wide range of top Broadway shows with nationally renowned guest artists. The cast includes cabaret star Scott Coulter, who has appeared previously in Kalamazoo’s Farmer’s Alley, and Jessica Hendy, who has appeared previously in Grand Rapids as Grizabella in the national tour of “Cats” and with the Grand Rapids Symphony at the D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops. Rounding out the cast is Kelli Rabke and John Boswell in solos, duets and ensemble numbers.

Friday and Saturday’s performances start at 8 p.m. and Sunday’s show takes place at 3 p.m. All performances take place at DeVos Performance Hall.