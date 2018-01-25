Downtown Market Hosts Finger Food Friday

Food & Drink
With so many options at the Downtown Market, it’s hard to decide what vendors to try.

Downtown Market organizers are making that decision a little easier this weekend with Finger Food Friday.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy bite-sized snacks and mini morsels from a handful of market vendors. Guests can stroll the Market Hall to find featured items and special deals from market merchants, created just for this silverware-less theme.

Participating merchants and special menu items include:

Carver’s: Sliders, a smaller version of the classic burger – Carver’s house grind, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, pickle and Thousand Island dressing
Fish Lads: Thai marinated shrimp skewer with preserved lemon and cilantro
Blue Spoon: Creamy lemon ricotta chicken gnocchi soup
Slows Bar-B-Q: Pork belly skewers with a sweet poblano BBQ
Social Kitchen: Jumbo chicken wings smothered in classic spicy buffalo sauce served with house-made blue cheese dressing – dine in only
Field & Fire: Iconic French macarons in classic flavors as well as house specialties such as honey lavender and carrot cake (gluten-free)
Sushi Market: Volcano Roll – Shrimp tempura topped with BBQ eel and avocado served with eel sauce and chili sauce; Mochi – Japanese ice cream
Rocket Pies: Pizza Margherita – the original, perfect finger food
Love’s Ice Cream: Free waffle cone with any small scoop or larger; Vanilla malt ice cream sandwiched between chocolate brownie cookies and rolled in cookie dough pieces
Aperitivo: Aperitivo Spiedini – cheese, charcuterie and accouterments all on one skewer
Rak Thai: Rakstickers – pork and cabbage deep-fried dumplings
Sweetie-Licious: classic cookies and gluten-free almond macaroon
Michigan Awesome Artisan Foods: Chocolate covered cherries, hot cherry salsa, spicy I.P.A. mustard; 15 percent off all individual food items
Dorothy & Tony’s: TBD

