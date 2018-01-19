HopCat Celebrates 10 Years with Crack Fries Contest

In addition to its beers, HopCat has gained a reputation for having some of the most addictive fries in town, so it’s no surprise that the restaurant is hosting a crack fries eating contest to commemorate its 10 year anniversary.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, HopCat invites competitive eaters and those who love them to enjoy crack fries eating contests at all 14 of its locations. The main event begins at 3 p.m.

There is a $5 fee to participate in the contest, which HopCat will match and donate the entire sum to the Humane Society of West Michigan. So even if you don’t win, you’ll get to stuff yourself for a good cause.

The registration deadline is 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, in person or in advance. Call 616-451-4677 or email general manager Matt Wemple at mwemple@hopcat.com to sign up early.

Even if you aren’t participating in the eating contest, you can get your fill of crack fries anyway. Each HopCat location will feature exclusive beers and will give away free servings of the famously addictive fries; they will be available one order per customer along with any purchase until 5 p.m.

Prizes:

First place: HopCat prize package valued at $500 plus chance to compete for the $2,000 grand prize against the other HopCat location winners at the 2018 Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti, Mich. (Includes a voucher to help cover travel costs)

Second place: $100 HopCat prize package

Third place: $25 HopCat prize package

Everyone Else: Eternal glory for everyone, because we’re all winners

