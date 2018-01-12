Learn How to Blend Vintage Favorites with 2018 Spring/Summer Trends

One of the struggles I have with my existing vintage collection is finding the right time to wear certain pieces. Not all vintage clothing is for everyday wear or it can sometimes feel too out of date or over the top to wear if you’re in more of a modern mood. A challenge for myself this year is to utilize some of my existing vintage collection while also incorporating trends of 2018.

According to Harpers Bazaar, spring/summer trends of 2018 include a lot of sequins, pastels, bold colors, sheer fabrics and ruffles. Good news for me, all of these things can be found throughout my own personal collection.

I was gifted an accordion sleeved pink vintage dress from a friend a few years back and I could never quite find the right time to wear it. Today, I could see this stunning dress worn for a spring or summer wedding or it could be dressed down with the right neutral accessories for more of a flowing bohemian look, paired with an oversized hat and leather ribbon belt.

This might be easy for me to accomplish, but not everyone has an extensive vintage collection. How difficult is it to find vintage while incorporating new trends? I visited my go-to vintage clothing store, Lost & Found Vintage, to see what I could find.

I discovered some great staple pieces that can be paired with any modern clothing. The highest priced item was $34, for a long purple sleeveless ruffle hemmed dress. The bold color and ruffle detail is unique and feminine and could be a great dress paired with a blazer for work or after work cocktails.

I was also able to find a few other items such as bright green accordion wide leg pants and a pastel pink sequin trimmed dress, each item under $30. The green pants could be paired with a black turtleneck and tall leather boots for the weather now, then simply worn with a tank top and flats for the warmer days of spring and summer.

The sequined pink pastel dress would be a great way to turn heads at a cocktail party with satin gloves or even dressed down with a light denim jacket.

These trends for 2018 were surprisingly easy to find.

One of my favorite things about vintage clothing is that it is unique and not everyone is going to be seen wearing specific pieces found on the hunt. What I kept in mind was keeping things simple and loosely following the trends I was seeking to avoid creating a common look.

Finding solid colored pieces of clothing makes it easy to pair with patterns or other colors. If you are seeking bold colors and pastels, I’d advise letting those pieces be the center of focus and not to get lost in other accessories or competing colors.

Keep it simple and streamlined for a classic look and incorporate your own modern clothing items and style to make a truly individual statement.