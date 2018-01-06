Build Core Strength with Studio Barre

If your New Year’s resolutions include “get fit” a new barre studio might be just the place to help you reach that goal.

Studio Barre, at 1888 Breton Rd. SE, opens today. Founded in Southern California, Studio Barre has eight locations nationwide and the Grand Rapids location is its first in Michigan.

Grand Rapids location owner Anna Chapman said Studio Barre offers ballet-inspired workouts. These workouts focus on “building core strength” and “improving the body’s posture to resemble that of a dancer’s physique.”

Chapman said the workouts can be done by almost anyone, including former dancers, new and soon-to-be mothers, professional athletes, fitness experts and barre novices.

The studio’s instructors, known as “barretenders,” help clients reach their fitness goals using an “approachable teaching style” that focuses on the client’s goals and inspiring optimism and encouraging confidence and camaraderie with other students.

The location also offers local products, gifts and current fitness and lifestyle apparel.