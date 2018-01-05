Entertainment
by Charlsie Dewey

Travel Channel Highlights Local Brewery

A local brewery will be in the spotlight this weekend during a special on the Travel Channel.

During ArtPrize 9, Grand Rapids-based Ice Sculptures Ltd set up multiple game tables made entirely of ice in the Grand Rapids Brewing Company game room. Travel Channel stopped by to film a segment for its “Best of Ice” TV special.

Grand Rapids Brewing Co. makes appearance on Travel Channel.
Grand Rapids Brewing Co. makes an appearance on Travel Channel.

That special airs on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m.

GRBC is hosting a viewing party to celebrate. The viewing party starts at 9 p.m. and includes happy hour drink and food specials.

0
like
0
love
0
haha
0
wow
0
sad
0
angry